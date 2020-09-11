30-year-old man charged in street racing crash that killed innocent driver

It happened near the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive Thursday night.
A driver in a Dodge Charger was traveling in excess of 100 mph when he slammed into the back of a blue Ford F-150, sending it into the brick pillar of a building, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
@HCSOTexas deputies are investigating a fatal crash at Cutten Rd/Belgold. Preliminary info: two drivers, traveling at a high rate of speed & possibly racing. One of the two struck another occupied car, and the driver of that car has been pronounced deceased at the scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ahQmA0sA3z— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 11, 2020
The driver of the pickup, identified as 36-year-old Fidel Juarez, died in the crash.
"His family will never have another birthday or Christmas, for no fault of his own. It's senseless," said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
Juarez was married with three children and worked two jobs. He was on his way to his second job when he was killed, his family said.
A gofundme account has been set up to help the Juarez family with expenses.
The driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as 30-year-old Jarrod Mikel, was racing another Dodge Charger when the crash happened, according to investigators.
Mikel was charged with racing causing death, a felony. Mikel and a 23-year-old female passenger, believed to be his sister, were not seriously hurt in the crash.
HCSO said Mikel admitted to investigators at the hospital he was speeding at the time of the crash.
"Cars are just as deadly, if not more deadly, than a loaded gun in your hand," said Teare.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: This is the moment an innocent driver's truck was pushed into a building during a street racing crash
Authorities are looking for the driver of the other Charger involved in the race.
"If we have to come find him, he's going to face more serious charges," said Teare. "Showing remorse goes a long way in charging decisions. He knows he was involved. We're going to find him eventually."
The driver who took off was in a 2016 black Dodge Charger with a bumblebee placard in the back, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.