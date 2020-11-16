Man accused of shooting wife's lover outside Shenandoah City Hall, DA says

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife's lover outside of Shenandoah City Hall, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, the Shenandoah Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 12:45 p.m. in the area of the City of Shenandoah Municipal Complex at 29955 I-45.

According to the district attorney's office, Oscar Valencia confronted his wife and her lover, identified by authorities as Eliseo Garza. During the confrontation, Valencia reportedly shot Garza multiple times.

When police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found 36-year-old Garza in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

Officials initially detained multiple people at the scene of the shooting. Valencia, 37, is the only person charged at this time.

