Man charged in murder of missing mother, son in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a young mother and her son in Portland, Oregon.
Michael John Wolfe, 52, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping, according to KPTV.
Wolfe had been a person of interest in the search for Karissa Fretwell, 25, and their 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell.
Karissa's best friend, Bethany Brown, wiped away tears as she reacted to the news.
"How could he do that to her and him? Little Billy, that's his son! God, it hurts," she said. "She was a good mom. She was just trying to make it through life."
Brown says she feels some relief that Wolfe is behind bars.
"I hope he rots in prison for the rest of his life," she said.
Brown said Wolfe was apparently trying to hide an affair.
"He's married, he has another kid, and he didn't want anything to do with Karissa or Billy. He didn't want his wife finding out about the affair and she did find out, and that's when everything went sour," Brown said.
Courts records show Karissa took Wolfe to court and he was ordered to pay child support last month.
"He said, 'Don't ruin my marriage,' and, 'I can't afford this $1,100 amount in child support,'" said Brown.
The search for Karissa and Billy continues.
