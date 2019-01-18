Man charged in kidnapping of WWE superstar's niece

Pa. teen found safe after standoff; ex-boyfriend charged. 6abc.com report on January 17, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Invision for 2K Games/AP Images)

McKEESPORT, Pennsylvania --
A teen has been found safe and her ex-boyfriend has been charged with kidnapping after a two-hour standoff.

State police had issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil after she hadn't been seen since 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aquil is the niece of Kurt Angle, a former Olympic gold-medal winning wrestler and WWE Hall of Fame superstar.



She was found inside a house in Pennsylvania shortly before midnight with bruises to her face. Nineteen-year-old Jermaine Laquay Rodgers was found hiding in the basement two hours later.

Also discovered in the home was a person described by Inspector Christopher Kearns of Allegheny County police as a missing female from Munhall.

KDKA reports Rodgers uttered a string of obscenities when asked if he had anything to say about the incident, as he was being led out of police headquarters.

"My niece has been found," Angle wrote on Facebook. "Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all."

Rodgers is being held pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28.

Last year, Rodgers pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and simple assault in an incident involving Aquil.
