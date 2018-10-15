Man charged with murder after 18-year-old girl shot to death in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old girl Friday afternoon in southeast Houston.

Authorities have identified the shooting suspect as 18-year-old Fredrick Lavelle Turner.

Police say they responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. at a residence near the 5800 block of Southtown Street.

Upon arrival, officials say they found the female victim with a single gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene said the shooting began during an altercation between Turner and the victim. The situation escalated when Turner reportedly shot her.

According to police, Turner has been charged with murder and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
