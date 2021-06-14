man killed

60-year-old died after being dragged behind truck in Liberty County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in dragging death of 60-year-old in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of killing his mother's boyfriend during a disturbance in Liberty County.

Deputies said on Saturday at 10 p.m. they responded to a call of a burning pickup truck on CR 2741 just north of Rye, Texas. Once they arrived, they found 60-year-old Roman Rodriguez dead behind the burned-out truck.

According to investigators, Rodriguez was involved in a relationship with the mother of the suspect, 37-year-old Robert Hoffpauir. Investigators said there was some sort of domestic disturbance in which Hoffpauir physically assaulted Rodriguez, tied a tow strap on him, connected it to his truck, and dragged him down the road for about a mile.

Liberty County said it is waiting to hear from the medical examiner's office for more on Rodriguez's cause of death.

Hoffpauir was arrested and charged in connection with the murder. His bond was set at $1 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countymurderman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Murder-suicide not involved after 2 found dead in Spring, HCSO says
Witness recalls chasing driver who hit and killed cyclist
2 charged after man fatally shot during car sale gone bad
2nd suspect in Austin mass shooting now in custody, police say
TOP STORIES
Strong storms moving through southeast Texas
Mom speaks for the first time since 5-year-old son found dead
No rolling blackouts yet in Texas, but they're still possible
Texas bill limiting teaching of current events signed into law
Abbott says he'll use crowdfunding for plan to build border wall
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Galena Park commissioner seeks public records from mayor's office
Show More
Why Jack Yates decided to move his life and family to Houston
NTSB completes deadly plane crash investigation in Madisonville
HPD investigating woman's wrapped body found in dumpster
Victim believes she was followed from Galleria before $5K purse taken
Don't wait to service A/C or decide on backup power, experts say
More TOP STORIES News