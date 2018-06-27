Man charged in crash that killed mother, injured 2 children in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been charged in the crash that killed a mother and injured her two kids.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have charged a man in the crash that killed a 40-year-old mother and injured her two children Tuesday night in southeast Houston.

Mark Charlot, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.


Authorities say the victims' vehicle, a blue Mazda 626, was stopped at the intersection of Calhoun near Pershing around 9:15 p.m. when Charlot's black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck slammed into them.

The mother died. Her two children, who are 10 and 16, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Charlot was having trouble staying in a single lane of traffic as he made his way down Calhoun Street.


"Before he even got here, he lost control and was at least on the grassy side of the sidewalk before impact," said HPD Capt. Kevin Deese.

Charlot was out on bond for felony evading arrest.

Law enforcement sources say he was on PCP at the time of the crash and was speeding. Charlot was arrested.

Authorities have not yet released the mother's identity.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is on the scene of a fatal crash.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedchildren injuriescrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News