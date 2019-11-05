Man charged in connection with woman found shot to death on walking trail in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a woman found shot to death on a walking trail in northwest Houston.
Police say 24-year-old Logan Losoya was charged with the murder of Piper Lauren Jones on Thursday.
On Sept. 21, Jones was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 11000 block of Chatterton Drive.
