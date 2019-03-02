Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls in Alief

A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of two Alief girls earlier this week.The suspect, Oscar Alvarenga, 25, was arrested on Friday, March 1.Constable Alan Rosen's office said Alvarenga has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and harboring runaway.During his appearance in probable cause court, it was revealed that the two girls left their homes without the consent of their parents on Tuesday.The girls reportedly met up with Alvarenga at his apartment. He allegedly allowed both girls to stay at his apartment until Friday, March, 1.After finding the girls, authorities took Alvarenga in for questioning where he allegedly told authorities he knew the girls left their homes without consent.He stated that he left the girls in his apartment and met with one of the girls' mom to help in the search for them.Alvarenga told authorities he saw the girls' photos on TV, got scared and took them home.Upon their return, one of the girls told investigators they stayed at Alvarenga's apartment.In a second interview with the suspect, he reportedly confessed to having sexual intercourse with one of the girls.Alvarenga's bond has been set at $75,000.