Chase suspect charged in crash that killed his passenger in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The passenger inside a car fleeing from police is dead after the vehicle crashed in west Houston.Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officials say a Precinct 5 deputy spotted a black car run a red light at Eldridge Parkway and Memorial and immediately turned on his lights to stop the vehicle.The suspect never stopped, running another light and crashing into a woman driving a white Lexus at Eldridge Parkway and the Katy Freeway.The suspect's passenger died on the way to the hospital.The Lexus driver was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.Police have not released the identity of the suspect, who was taken into custody. Both he and his passenger are in their 20s, officials say.Deputies allegedly found a stash of drugs and two guns inside the suspect's vehicle.The Cinco de Mayo holiday typically begins the time of year when we see more car crashes leading to deaths, said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office."Really kick it off with Cinco de Mayo and the celebration around this, and going into all of the holidays during the summer, so we've been very busy already this week," Teare told ABC13. "Tonight alone we had at least three scenes that the vehicular crimes division is working right now, but we anticipate more sadly. Every time we get out here, I say that. It doesn't seem to change."The suspect has been charged with felony murder because his passenger died in the crash.