Suspect charged in 2016 murder of 4-year-old Ava Castillo sentenced to 60 years in prison

Mom whose daughter was killed wants maximum penalty for suspects.


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the suspects accused of murdering 4-year-old Ava Castillo while attempting to rob her mother nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Ferrell Dardar took a plea deal. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Monday.

Dardar and Philip Battles were both charged with capital murder in her death. A third man, Marco Miller, was also charged.

Dardar will be eligible for parole in 30 years. There's no word whether Battles will also accept a plea deal.

The deadly robbery happened on Nov. 14, 2016 in north Harris County.

Authorities say Ava's mother, Diana Gomez, Ava, and Gomez's two other children had just returned home from the grocery store when three men walked up to them and tried to steal Gomez's purse.

"I saw my daughter on the floor and she wasn't able to breathe no more. She was trying. I was screaming 'Ava!'" Gomez told Eyewitness News two weeks after the shooting.

Gomez said the suspects started shooting and didn't even give her time to give them her purse. She was shot seven times.

Her 10-year-old daughter Betzy was grazed by a bullet. Ava was killed.

Battles and Dardar were also charged with capital murder in the death of Melvin Bonilla-Fuentes, which happened about a week before Ava's murder.

According to police, Bonilla-Fuentes was confronted during a robbery near his apartment on Goodson.

Police said there was some sort of struggle and he ended up being shot.

Battles was charged with capital murder a third time in the death of 62-year-old Ignacio Ortega, who was killed while gardening.

Investigators at the time said Battles confessed to the crime.

