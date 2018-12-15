Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail

A man behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old is speaking out in an exclusive interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News' Deborah Wrigley.On Dec. 7, Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.La Porte police believe Crowell may have abused several children over the past 20 years, and according to court documents, may have collected "trophies" from his alleged assault victims.Documents say investigators found hundreds of nude photographs of young girls inside Crowell's home.While he didn't say much, Crowell denied any wrongdoing and claimed he hadn't heard about the allegations against him.But, when we asked about the alleged "trophies" and child pornography, he stopped responding.Sarah, the mother of one of Crowell's alleged victims, told ABC13 that she thought he was just a friendly neighbor."He's sick, he's sick," said Sarah. "After realizing that he was being nice to them, I should have stepped away because it wasn't right."After Crowell's arrest, authorities say they were contacted by another alleged victim.Court records show that the victim accused Crowell of repeatedly assaulting her at the La Porte Masonic Lodge more than 20 years ago.