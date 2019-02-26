Man charged in $100,000 jewelry heist at Willowbrook Mall

Eyewitness News uncovered exclusive details in the alarming jewelry heist at Willowbrook Mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Law enforcement told ABC13 they currently have a suspect in the case. He's not been charged as their investigation continues.

The suspect is identified as Damarcus Carter, 22. Court records reveal stunning allegations against him. He's accused of targeting women's engagement rings across Harris County.

On the day after Valentine's Day, deputies said Carter and two other suspects had an eye for diamonds inside the Zales at the Houston Premium Outlets.

Investigators said they used a sledgehammer to break into the display case and steal 29 rings worth more than $140,000.

Court records also show Carter is wanted on theft allegations dating back to January. In two separate cases at Jared jewelers, investigators said Carter asked to see diamonds before running out of the store with them.

Eyewitness News stopped by Carter's listed address in Humble. No one answered at the door.
