Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables stepped up enforcement after several major accidents have occurred at the intersection of SH249 and Woodtrace Blvd.Just 24 hours after the last major accident, Pct. 5 Constables say they stopped Montana Ishee, 20, for traveling 103 mph in the 55 mph zone.Ishee was arrested and charged for reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.A class B misdemeanor carries a punishment of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of $2,000.