The man accused of chasing the 14-year-old driver who egged his car and allegedly caused a deadly crash is now facing charges of his own.Christopher Lopez, 48, has been charged with manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident, which happened on New Year's Day in north Houston.It all started when the teen, who was in a GMC Acadia with two other teens, threw eggs at vehicles.Lopez's car was damaged by the eggs. He then decided to chase the teens.During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver ran a red light on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield, and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.The victim in the Ford truck has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.Deputies say Lopez flashed a semi-automatic weapon at the teens.The 14-year-old has been charged with murder. His name will not be released due to his age.Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.