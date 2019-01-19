A man is accused of trying to hurt his in-laws by burning their homes down Saturday morning.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says Austin Everett poured an ignitable liquid over a sweatshirt to start a fire in front of his father-in-law's home in west Harris County.Everett's wife was reportedly inside the home at the time.He then went to his mother-in-law's home in Houston and started a fire outside of her home.He was arrested at the second home and charged with arson.Investigators say his punishment could be enhanced for using the fire as a deadly weapon with the intent to cause serious bodily injury or death to his wife and family.