Suspect charged for allegedly trying to burn down in-laws' homes

Authorities have arrested the man accused of intentionally setting his in-law's homes on fire Saturday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of trying to hurt his in-laws by burning their homes down Saturday morning.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says Austin Everett poured an ignitable liquid over a sweatshirt to start a fire in front of his father-in-law's home in west Harris County.

Everett's wife was reportedly inside the home at the time.

He then went to his mother-in-law's home in Houston and started a fire outside of her home.

He was arrested at the second home and charged with arson.

Investigators say his punishment could be enhanced for using the fire as a deadly weapon with the intent to cause serious bodily injury or death to his wife and family.
