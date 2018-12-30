Suspect charged for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of setting Dollar General on fire makes court appearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have arrested the man accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General store on fire Friday morning.

Jarrod Parker, 28, was reportedly caught on surveillance video pouring lighter fluid and igniting several items on fire inside the Dollar General and leaving the property after the fire started.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the store located at 10036 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Parker made his first court appearance Sunday morning. The judge charged him with arson and set his bail at $40,000.

Parker was also ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonbuilding firedestroyed businessestexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston
Teen dies after running stop sign and crashing into wall
Man kills woman, 2 kids, and grandmother
Cloudy and cool Sunday
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
Show More
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
More News