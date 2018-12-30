Authorities have arrested the man accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General store on fire Friday morning.Jarrod Parker, 28, was reportedly caught on surveillance video pouring lighter fluid and igniting several items on fire inside the Dollar General and leaving the property after the fire started.The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the store located at 10036 Veterans Memorial Dr.Parker made his first court appearance Sunday morning. The judge charged him with arson and set his bail at $40,000.Parker was also ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.