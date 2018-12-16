At 430am, @HCSOTexas responded to an in-Progress call at 12119 Rockharbor Ln. A male, possibly intoxicated, began pouring gasoline & setting home on fire. His wife & 2 small kids were in the home, but exited safely. Deputies arrived & detained male. @hcfmo is at scene #hounews pic.twitter.com/g0MVUdTWRW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 16, 2018

A man has been charged after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.Deputies say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 4:30 a.m. at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.Authorities say the husband returned home, appeared to be intoxicated and upset. The wife and two children went upstairs to avoid him. The smoke alarm later went off and the wife called 911.Authorities say the man's wife and two kids were inside but deputies went in to help them get out safely. The fire was contained in the kitchen and did not spread to the rest of the home.Sheriff Gonzalez says the man was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.The name of the suspect is unknown, but he has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.