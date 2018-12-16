Man charged after causing house fire with wife and 2 kids inside in NW Harris County: authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

The name of the suspect is unknown, but he has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.

By
A man has been charged after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 4:30 a.m. at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.

Authorities say the husband returned home, appeared to be intoxicated and upset. The wife and two children went upstairs to avoid him. The smoke alarm later went off and the wife called 911.


Authorities say the man's wife and two kids were inside but deputies went in to help them get out safely. The fire was contained in the kitchen and did not spread to the rest of the home.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a man possibly intoxicated when he reportedly set his house on fire with his family inside.


Sheriff Gonzalez says the man was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.

The name of the suspect is unknown, but he has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen shot, killed in east Harris County, deputies say
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
Deterioration closes two lanes of I-610 East Loop
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
Mom warns others after metal pieces found in kids' vitamins
Gorgeous Sunday
Adopted boy spends birthday finding forever homes for kids
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Show More
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Texans down Jets to keep division title hopes alive
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Trae Tha Truth helps make Christmas bright for families
Taylor Swift used facial recognition to identify stalkers
More News