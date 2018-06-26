Man charged after video captures teen being run over on bike

Man accused of intentionally running over boy riding bike in Spring neighborhood (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father is facing felony charges after video captured him running over a a teen bicyclist in a Spring neighborhood.

Danny Perales, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Charles Garrett, 15, told Precinct 4 deputies that he was on his bike when he noticed a car speeding down the road.

Garrett says the suspect slowed and then intentionally swerved to hit his bike.

"We were right there by the white truck, and then he was coming down the street full speed," said Garrett. "I pulled over and that's when he swerved toward me and hit me."

The teen was shaken, but not injured.

Garrett's mother, Laquaya Brown, says she went looking for an explanation, but Perales pulled a gun on her and threatened to send the cartel after her family.

"I felt really kind of hurt," said Brown. "At the end of the day, we're all neighbors. I don't understand what actually occurred. I wanted to ask him. He got all crazy."

Perales is expected to be released from the Harris County jail after making his $30,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. He's been ordered to not have any contact with the teenage boy.

Authorities are still working to determine what exactly led up to the incident.
