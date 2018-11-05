Man charged with capital murder after girlfriend's body found in his car

Authorities say the cause of the woman's death appears to be blunt force, however, they are awaiting autopsy results.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a man is facing charges after his girlfriend's body was found in his car in a parking lot at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Police say the mother of two was kidnapped Saturday morning by her boyfriend, Aldo Rene Rodriguez, in Pearland and killed. Rodriguez is the father of the two children.

Rodriguez turned himself in to police Sunday night at about 9 p.m. He is charged with capital murder.

Police are unsure where she was killed, but her body was found inside Rodriguez's car at the Reserve Apartments.

Police search for boyfriend of woman found dead in parking lot of apartment complex

