ANIMAL ABUSE

Man charged after dog found emaciated

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog owner charged after dachshund found emaciated

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island --
A Long Island man was charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found severely emaciated.

Police said 50-year-old Craig Tenzer, of Bay Shore, was arrested Friday after his 7-year-old dachshund, Miss Pretty, was found severely emaciated and living in a condemned house.

Miss Pretty was seized by Suffolk County SPCA and immediately transported to an emergency animal hospital by Islip Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

Tenzer is scheduled to appear in court November 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ABUSE
Elderly dog left in cardboard box outside shelter
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Houston man jailed for allegedly killing girlfriend's lizard
Man charged for throwing a dog out of moving vehicle
More animal abuse
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Texans tackle Henderson undergoing season-ending surgery
Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admitted she loved student
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Show More
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Saint Arnold brings Houston sports teams to the big screen
Honoring a Houston icon: Marvin Zindler shirt being sold online
Boy nearly mowed down by car while boarding school bus
Man carrying rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
More News