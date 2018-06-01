Man charged after Catholic church broken into 5 times in 12 days in northeast Houston

Raw surveillance video shows the burglary suspect in the kitchen of Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a church five times in 12 days.

Nazar Davis, 40, is charged with burglary with intent to commit theft.

On Monday, ABC13 aired new surveillance video showing a man breaking into the Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church on N. Wayside Drive.

After the video aired, Houston police say they received leads on a suspect and that led them to question Davis.

Authorities say he confessed to breaking into the church.

A priest who lives on the premises of the church told Eyewitness News Monday the break-ins didn't just happen once, but five times in the last two weeks by the same person.

Davis allegedly took gardening equipment, tents and a TV monitor that he tried to sell to another parishioner, Kenneth Howard.

"It's unbelievable that anyone would even consider stealing from the house of the Lord," Howard said. "But also stealing from anybody! Why can't you just try and get a job? If a person was hungry or needed money, we could probably provide some type of assistance here so he wouldn't have to do that."

Davis is also accused of damaging an air conditioner, door and a truck in the process, the church says.


This was apparently not Davis' first offense.

According to court documents, he was convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon on August 1, 2008. Prior to that, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation on August 23, 2006.

PHOTOS: Burglary suspect wanted in church break-ins
