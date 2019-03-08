Police looking for other possible victims of man sneaking into woman's bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested and accused of walking into a woman's bedroom.Jessica Martin says she met Jhonny Hall briefly at her neighbor's apartment when he touched her inappropriately.Martin told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the next time she saw Hall was in her bedroom while she was trying to sleep.She screamed and told him to leave."I believe if I wasn't screaming, he would have done something to me," Martin said. "He gave me a real creepy vibe from the moment I saw him."Hall is charged with criminal trespassing. He's also facing the same charge in Bryan, Texas. Police say there may be more victims."We're trying to see if he's done this to anybody else or if there's any other sexual contact that he's been involved in," Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook said. "We only know what we know. We don't know if he's been involved in crimes that are more serious that this. There could be more to the story that we just don't know yet."If you have any information regarding Hall, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.