U.S. & WORLD

Man caught skinny dipping in aquarium shark tank

EMBED </>More Videos

Man skinny dips in shark tank. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

Police say a man's prank is no laughing matter.

He was caught on video, stripping naked and jumping into a large tank filled with a dozen sharks.

The incident happened at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada on Friday.

Amazingly, the sharks pretty much ignored the man, rather than treating him like a surprise snack.

Security guards were able to eventually coax the Toronto man out of the water, but he took off before police arrived.

Still, they were able to track him down and arrest him Tuesday.

Investigators say two hours before the bizarre incident, the same man assaulted someone outside of a medieval fair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpranksharks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
62-year-old man survives being trapped for 2 days in mine
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
Show More
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
More News