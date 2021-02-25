Man caught riding on back of UPS truck in NW Harris County

A man was captured on video riding on the back of a UPS truck in northwest Harris County.
A wrecker driver took the video around 5 a.m.
A sergeant with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office told ABC13 a driver called 911 after first spotting the man riding on the roof of that UPS truck along the North Beltway near Antoine.
He kept riding on to Highway 249 and eventually jumped off when the UPS truck stopped at a red light at Gessner.
Deputy constables were there when the man jumped off. They gave him water and took him into custody.
A sergeant says the man has an active warrant. We don't know how long he was riding on that UPS truck or if the UPS driver even knew he was on the truck.
But you can watch it all play out in the video player above.
And for more wild times spotted on Houston streets and freeways, check out the following stories.
Video shows bikers 'popping wheelies' on South Loop
'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts and fireworks
Houston man skied empty and icy I-10, but he could face trouble soon
Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.