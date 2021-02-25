caught on camera

Man caught riding on back of UPS truck in NW Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You never know what you'll see on any given day on Houston roads, and what happened Thursday morning proved that.

A man was captured on video riding on the back of a UPS truck in northwest Harris County.

A wrecker driver took the video around 5 a.m.

A sergeant with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office told ABC13 a driver called 911 after first spotting the man riding on the roof of that UPS truck along the North Beltway near Antoine.

He kept riding on to Highway 249 and eventually jumped off when the UPS truck stopped at a red light at Gessner.

Deputy constables were there when the man jumped off. They gave him water and took him into custody.

A sergeant says the man has an active warrant. We don't know how long he was riding on that UPS truck or if the UPS driver even knew he was on the truck.

But you can watch it all play out in the video player above.

And for more wild times spotted on Houston streets and freeways, check out the following stories.


Video shows bikers 'popping wheelies' on South Loop
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say they've been seeing these type of stunts happening a lot more lately.



'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts and fireworks

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police are on alert after a dangerous display of illegal activity in the middle of a Galleria intersection.



Houston man skied empty and icy I-10, but he could face trouble soon
EMBED More News Videos

I-10 is typically packed with cars, but when it was covered with snow and ice and barely any vehicles, it was time to play.



Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexclusivecaught on videoupscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ERCOT hearings underway in both state House and Senate
LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg in Austin for ERCOT hearings
Be careful on the roads! Areas of dense fog have formed
Texas blackouts prompt talk of return to regulation
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose
13 Investigates consumers' pain after years of power grid neglect
Show More
Applications for $159 million rental relief fund opens today
Fights continue over massive electric bills from winter storm
Facilities in 54 counties reported excess air emissions
Gunman takes off after shooting driver on Eastex Freeway
Lack of home insulation added to historic winter freeze issues
More TOP STORIES News