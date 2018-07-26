The Houston Police Department released new video of a robbery suspect sucker punching a worker at a cell phone store in northwest Houston.The video is from June 13 just after 5 p.m. in the Boost Mobile on Antoine near Pinemont.Police said the employee allowed the suspect to come inside the store, because he thought the man was a customer.The suspect walked up to the employee and sucker punched him in the face, busting the victim's lip.Police said the suspect forced the employee to open the cash drawer and give him money. The victim told police that the suspect also threatened to shoot him.Police shared the video in hopes of finding the robber who took off with a trash bag full of phones. He hopped in a white 4-door vehicle with a woman acting as his accomplice.The suspect is described as a black man between 20 to 26 years old, weighing between 200 to 250 pounds.The woman in the getaway car is described as a black woman between 2o to 26 years old.