Man seriously hurt after suspect sets fire at gas station

Lucy Yang reports on the arson attack at a Staten Island gas station.

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island --
Police are searching for a man who set a fire at a gas station on Staten Island, leaving a man seriously injured.

The NYPD says it happened Monday at about 1:50 a.m. at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head.


According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Police describe him as a dark-skinned male. He was last seen wearing a light colored long-sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts and dark colored slippers. He arrived at the location inside of a blue mini-van.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
