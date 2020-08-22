Man wanted after grocery store purse snatching caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A purse snatching caught on camera earlier this month captured images of a man who authorities want to find.

It happened at the El Rancho Supermarket on the North Freeway on Aug. 9 around 4:10 p.m.

The woman told police a black Nissan Altima pulled up behind her vehicle and someone got out, approached her and forcibly grabbed her purse.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and sped off. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, heavy-set male in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetheftpurse snatchingcaught on videomust see videogrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Center makes major change to Marco's track
Galveston Co. Judge outlines plan for tropical storm Marco
Live interactive storm tracker
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
2-year-old girl reported missing from SW Houston
Missing Fort Hood soldier reported abusive sexual contact
Honey kills bacteria, according to new study
Show More
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
Stores brace for shoppers ahead of Marco and Laura
Texas' July unemployment rate drops to 8%
COVID-19 tests should be part of weather prep, Mayor says
More TOP STORIES News