Man caught on camera breaking into business in Baytown

Police needs your help finding the man who robbed a business in Baytown.The business owner says the suspect was caught on his Ring device breaking into his business.The video shows the suspect, wearing a Snoopy t-shirt, starring into the camera as he struggled to open the door with a bolt cutter.The owner told Eyewitness News that the camera device alerted him as soon as the suspect stepped onto his property.Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.