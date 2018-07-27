Man caught on camera breaking into business in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Man caught on camera breaking into Baytown business (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police needs your help finding the man who robbed a business in Baytown.

The business owner says the suspect was caught on his Ring device breaking into his business.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a Snoopy t-shirt, starring into the camera as he struggled to open the door with a bolt cutter.

The owner told Eyewitness News that the camera device alerted him as soon as the suspect stepped onto his property.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in forklift accident in the Heights
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
Baby rescued after accidentally being locked inside hot car
New video shows naked woman stealing deputy's truck
Show More
Woman accused of stealing $700 worth of merchandise from Ulta
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet J.J. Watt
NEVER SETTLE: Reddick takes engagement photos in Minute Maid Park
Tweet about shop's forgotten anniversary surprises owner
More News