Man caught burglarizing woman's home flooded by Hurricane Harvey, deputies say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies arrested a man after he was caught burglarizing a Harvey victim's home Saturday morning.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies say they were notified by a neighbor about suspicious activity at the vacant home in the 300 block of Isolde Drive around 12:45 a.m.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found the suspect's car was loaded with personal items from the victim's home.

Deputies then caught the suspect, Christopher Michael Ingram, 37, exiting the home with his arms full of stolen property. He was arrested without incident.

The victim, a 74-year-old displaced flood evacuee, came to the scene and identified more than $1,200 of stolen personal items inside Ingram's car.

Her property was returned and Ingram was arrested and booked on felony burglary charges.
