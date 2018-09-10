U.S. & WORLD

Man armed with rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell

EMBED </>More Videos

Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

BOCA RATON, Florida --
A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle rang a neighbor's doorbell in Florida.

The Boca Raton homeowner and her two children hid in the bathroom when they saw the armed man from the security camera Wednesday night.

The woman called police and her husband, who was away on a business trip. She says it took police 25 minutes to arrive.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Flaherty, was arrested. He now faces aggravated assault charges.

The family says Flaherty's daughter had recently stayed at their house because the girl was afraid of her father.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgunssurveillance videocaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Florence strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
Tropical depression could form in Gulf, Florence threatens East Coast
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Mayor: Dallas cop charged in shooting parked on wrong floor
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Tropical depression could form in Gulf, Florence threatens East Coast
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Florence strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Boy nearly mowed down by car while boarding school bus
Show More
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
Synagogue damaged by Harvey left in dark after lightning strike
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
More News