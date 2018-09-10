A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle rang a neighbor's doorbell in Florida.The Boca Raton homeowner and her two children hid in the bathroom when they saw the armed man from the security camera Wednesday night.The woman called police and her husband, who was away on a business trip. She says it took police 25 minutes to arrive.The man, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Flaherty, was arrested. He now faces aggravated assault charges.The family says Flaherty's daughter had recently stayed at their house because the girl was afraid of her father.