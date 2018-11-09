Man carjacks women outside church he just started attending

A suspect carjacked two women at the church he just started attending, authorities say.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man carjacked two women outside of the church he's been attending for two weeks in Splendora, police say.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Kevin Chambers was at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ on Dallie Sue Street attending service Thursday night when he tried to steal a church van.

When that didn't work, Splendora police say Chambers carjacked two women in a vehicle in the parking lot.

That's when Chambers pulled the driver out of the car and drove off with a 64-year-old woman still inside.

He sped off to Highway 59 and slowed down at the intersection of FM 1314, where he pushed the 64-year-old out of the vehicle.

Chambers left the car at a Kroger on Northpark, went to the Ravella Apartments and stole another vehicle.

He then drove to another church, where officers and deputies took him into custody.

Police say he was praying at the church when they found him.

Authorities believe he was suffering from some kind of mental crisis when he carjacked the women.

The victims were not hurt.

Chambers was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and robbery.

He was given a $83,000 bond.

