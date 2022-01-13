Deputies looking for suspect wanted in carjacking outside Houston Methodist Hospital

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 76-year-old man was carjacked Wednesday after dropping off his wife at Houston Methodist Hospital in Memorial City, and now Harris County constable deputies are on a search for the man responsible.Precinct 5 investigators identified the man as 45-year-old Richard Lugo, wanted for shoving a man out of his vehicle in the 900 block of Gessner back on Dec. 6, 2021.Deputies said the victim was driving around the parking lot looking for a spot when Lugo got into the victim's car without permission and asked for a ride to the airport. Court documents say Lugo threatened the driver, so the man told Lugo he needed to go back and tell his wife where he was going first.As the victim was getting out of the car, documents say Lugo grabbed the man's arm and threw him to the ground. Deputies said a witness who helped stop the victim's bleeding saw Lugo take off in the car. According to the witness, they also noticed Lugo was wearing a hospital wristband.Lugo is being charged for aggravated robbery. Deputies described him to weigh about 185 pounds and standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall. Lugo is believed to have a gray mustache, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater.