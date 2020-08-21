Man carjacked dies of heart attack after running home

Deputies said the 72-year-old man ran home to tell his wife after three men with guns approached him on the 2600 block of Owens Cross Drive around 7:25 a.m.
Update: correction on street name, should be Owens Cross. Male suspects may have committed other carjackings in the area this morning. If you have info please call us at 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #HouNews https://t.co/HYcPAKx5jx— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 21, 2020
The suspects forced the man out of his 2016 Black Nissan Juke and drove off.
Deputies said there was another carjacking in the area around the same time and are investigating if the two were connected.
It is believed the suspects may have committed other carjackings in the area around the same time, according to deputies.
"Our deputies will and investigators will do everything we can to find these people and bring justice to this family," said Deputy Thomas Gilliland.
Deputies are searching for surveillance or witnesses to help get a better description of the suspects.
If evidence shows the carjacking led to the victim's heart attack and death, then suspects could be charged with felony murder.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.
