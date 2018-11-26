BOMB THREAT

Hoax device in vehicle prompts deputies to shut down roadway in west Harris Co.

Road closures amid suspicious device investigation in W. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County sheriff's deputies want to know how a hoax device that sparked a bomb scare got inside a man's vehicle on the west side.

Deputies were called Monday evening to a parking lot off Clay Road, just east of Barker Cypress.

When deputies arrived, they found a device consisting of metal pipes wrapped in black tape inside a vehicle.

After nearly three hours, bomb techs were able to remove the device and determined there was no threat.

Bomb techs described the package as being hardware supplies wrapped in tape.

Deputies say the 45-year-old man, who found the device inside his vehicle, could not explain where it came from.

The sheriff's office is now trying to figure out if the man was specifically targeted, and if he had received any previous threats.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies shut down Clay Road in hopes of protecting people nearby.

Deputies said the person who put the package inside the man's vehicle could be charged for the hoax bomb.

