Man buys Pearland Little League team new $3,000 pitching machine after theft

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday night, the Pearland West All-Star team was back at practice days after their borrowed "Hack Attack" pitching machine was stolen.

"I think they were selfish at the time because they didn't know what they were stealing," said 12-year-old Garrit Romero.

On Friday, ABC13 Eyewitness News showed you video of the thief in action, rolling the $3,000 piece of equipment away.

"I felt bad for these kids," said Rick Law, General Manager for Big Star Ford in Pearland.

Law watched the story on ABC13 that night and said it reminded him of his love for the game when he was their age.

"Back when I was a kid, baseball was the number one sport, and all we did all summer was ride our bikes all day with a baseball mitt on it," he recalls.

So without hesitation, he wrote a check for $3,000, which would allow the team to get back on track.

"It felt amazing they care about a little 12U team and it just meant a lot," said Romero.

"It just feels great to have someone that would do this for us," said Brandon Gutierrez.

Just like that, an act of generosity overshadowed a heartless thief's actions.

"We are very thankful, as a team were so happy that we can strive through this and get more swings down," said Romero.

They hope they'll swing all the way to the Little League World Series.

More TOP STORIES News