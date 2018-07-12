Man breaks into home through doggie door and steals over $100K worth of jewelry



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of stealing two guns and more than a $100,000 worth of jewelry from a Heights home after he crawled in through a doggie door.

Alan Alvarado, 35, allegedly broke into a home on the 200 block of Malone on June 28.

Daniel Benge, who lives at the house, said he suspects they have been burglarized more than once.

"It makes you feel unsafe," he said. "My mom's really shaken up about it."

According to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office, the homeowner was able to capture the burglary on surveillance video.

Investigators were able to identify Alvarado from previous cases. They believe he is responsible for multiple burglaries and thefts in the Heights area over the last few months.

Charges against Alvarado are expected to be elevated due to his criminal history and the dollar amount of the stolen items, deputies said.

