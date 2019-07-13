Surveillance video shows man being brazenly beaten with shovel in front of gas station in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for clues about the two men seen beating a man with a shovel outside a northwest Harris County gas station.

It happened at the Valero gas station on Old Bammel N. Houston Road at SH-249/Tomball Parkway.

The surveillance video shows the incident began as a fist fight. One man later returns with a shovel.

A few seconds later, another fight happens and the men then take away the shovel. The man is then pushed to the ground where he is beaten and cut.

When firefighters arrived, the victim was found bleeding heavily and was possibly not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The store's owner, Shokat Ali, says the area is plagued with violence.

"People living at the apartments, they want to move because this area is not safe now," said Ali.

Deputies have not released an official description of the suspects. They remain at large.
