Man bites woman's father in the face during argument where gun was fired in NW Houston, HPD says

Man bites woman's father during argument where gun was fired, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after police said he was bitten by the father of his daughter's child in northwest Houston.

This all happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Willow Place Drive near Misty Willow.

Officials said the man went to his daughter's home with a gun because her child's father was reportedly causing issues.

Investigators said the pair started fighting, and at some point the grandfather was bitten in his face.

As both men fought over the gun, it eventually went off, officials said. The child's father was shot in the arm.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

It was unclear what, if any, charges would be filed.
