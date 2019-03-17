HPD releases photo of man accused of firing at officer during pursuit in NW Houston

1) HPD is seeking the public's help in identifying this man, who is believed to have shot at an HPD officer during a foot pursuit in the 2100 block of Spenwick (Northwest Houston) about 4:30 p.m. today (March 16). Neither the officer nor any of the public were injured. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cnZEw3qBl2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man they believed fired at an officer during a foot pursuit in northwest Houston.Houston police said an officer responded to a call around 4:17 p.m. about a discharge of a firearm at the 2100 block of Spenwick.When the officer arrived at the scene, police say the suspect fled on foot and fired at the officer during the pursuit.According to Houston police, no one was injured during the incident.Police have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach and to call 911 or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.