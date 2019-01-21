South Central and VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident at 3800 Emancipation. One vehicle struck a tree. Adult male driver deceased at the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/2s0hyaweov — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2019

Police believe a man was speeding before he crashed his Corvette into a tree in the Third Ward.Houston police say they found the man trapped inside the vehicle on Emancipation Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.According to officials, the man was alert and talking when crews pulled him out of the vehicle, but he later died at the hospital.Police say no other passengers were in the vehicle.