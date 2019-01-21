Driver alert and talking after crashing Corvette into tree in Third Ward dies at hospital

Houston police say they found the man trapped inside the vehicle on Emancipation Avenue Sunday night.

Police believe a man was speeding before he crashed his Corvette into a tree in the Third Ward.

Houston police say they found the man trapped inside the vehicle on Emancipation Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, the man was alert and talking when crews pulled him out of the vehicle, but he later died at the hospital.

Police say no other passengers were in the vehicle.
