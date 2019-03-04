Man beaten in apparent road rage incident

EMBED <>More Videos

Charlie Crump was beaten and left unconscious on the road in Plano in an apparent road rage incident.

PLANO, Illinois -- A man was severely beaten and left unconscious on a road during an apparent road rage incident.

The victim, identified as Charlie Crump, was in intensive care on Sunday. Police continued to look for the two men who attacked him.

"Every bone in his face was crushed," said his wife Angela Crump.

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Crump was driving to work when he was involved in a traffic dispute on Route 34, his wife said.

He got out of his vehicle. One of the men held him while the other beat him with a small bat and kicked him in the face.

"He was trying to get away," Angela Crump said.

Other motorists found Crump on the road outside his car unconscious.

"They left him there to die," she said.

Authorities are looking for a gold-colored, four-door sedan, Crump said. There are several businesses in the area with cameras, but so far they have found nothing showing the incident, she said.

Plano police say they're following up on leads hoping more witnesses come forward with better descriptions of suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plano Police Department Investigations Division at 630-552-3121.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
illinoisbeatingus worldroad rage
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Show More
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Marshalls to launch online store
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
The 60: Live Mas! Man stuck in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce
Community gathers for Pct. 4 deputy's cancer benefit
More TOP STORIES News