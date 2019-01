A missing man battling cancer has been found safe.Texas EquuSearch was helping authorities look for 64-year-old Raul "Rudy" Guerra.Guerra had been missing since the night of Jan. 24 in northeast Houston.His family told Texas EquuSearch that he'd entered a hospice facility on the day he disappeared to receive care as he endures the last stages of cancer.Officials said Tuesday morning that Guerra had been found. They did not say where he was located.