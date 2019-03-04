Man barricades home from speeding cars after crash killed his mother 16 years ago

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A car plowed through plastic, water-filled barricades over the weekend, stopping just short of Manuel Reyes' home.It's far from the first time. His mother was killed when a car hit the house in 2003."For 16 years, something should have been done by now," Reyes said.Before the barricades were up, a car crashed through the front of this home pinning and killing Reyes' mother right in front of him."I was in the recliner," Reyes said. "That's when the car came in and just on top of her."The City of Richmond said there have been four other accidents at this address in just the past 10 years.They said the barricades have done their job, because no vehicles have crashed into the home since they went up.Reyes thinks it's only a matter of time."Help us," Reyes said. "They don't seem like they care."The family thinks speed bumps would be a good start. There's no word from the city on whether that's been considered.The speed limit in the area is 20 mph, but because it's a straight shot, cars often go much faster."They just fly though here," Reyes said. "It's terrible."He hopes it doesn't take another car in his living room to prove that the barricades aren't enough."I just get nervous," Reyes said.Police are still searching for the driver who struck the home on Saturday.