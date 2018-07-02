Man called 911 more than 100 times for odd requests

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who's called 911 more than a hundred times in the last three years -- for things as simple as getting him a glass of milk.

William Baccus, 62, called for emergency services up to 118 times with requests that included bringing him his cell phone and TV remote.

The Cobb County fire and police departments have banned Baccus from calling 911 unless there is a real emergency.

"It does put other people in unnecessary danger, (if they) need our service in a true emergency," Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider told WSB-TV.

Crider said crews have gone out to every call and sometimes, Baccus doesn't even answer. Crider says the more time first responders spend at a home for non-emergencies, the more time it could take them to get to scenes where it could mean life or death.

A friend of Baccus says he is a disabled veteran.
