Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, Florida -- Florida police are looking for the man who attacked a 69-year-old hotel manager over a parking spot.

In newly released surveillance video, the man wearing a red shirt begins punching and attacking the manager.

The victim says he asked the man to move his car because he parked in a reserved parking spot. That's when he says the man in the red shirt became aggressive and attacked him.

The suspect was eventually pulled away by a woman he was with.

The hotel manager says he suffered swelling, bruises and possibly a concussion.

"He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the (expletive) he wants to," said the manager.

The suspect has not been caught and no arrests have been made. According to WSVN-TV, the man was seen driving a red Ford Mustang.

RELATED: Man seen knocking down 88-year-old woman outside of southwest Houston H-E-B

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a man near a flower cart hit Mary Rutkowski, knocking her to the ground outside the Buffalo Speedway store in early March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattackcaught on tapeman attackedelderlyelder abusecaught on videosurveillanceu.s. & worldsurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News