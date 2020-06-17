Man beaten and robbed by 2 suspects during home invasion in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the suspects who beat a man during a home invasion robbery near the West University area.
Houston police said it happened May 22 around midnight in the apartment at 7171 Buffalo Speedway.
According to officers, a man and a woman were in the apartment when someone knocked on their back patio door. At the same time, one of the suspects managed to get inside the apartment through an unlocked bedroom window.
Police say the suspect that entered through the window hit the man in the head, causing him to fall. That suspect then opened the back patio door to allow a second suspect into the apartment.
According to reports, both suspects then attacked the man, ransacked the apartment and took several items and money before leaving the scene.
Police described the first suspect as a black man, between 20 and 23 years old. They say he's about 6 feet tall, has black hair, small build and was wearing a baseball cap.
The second suspect was described as a black man, between 20 and 23 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and was wearing a dark green hoodie.
Police say a third suspect was also involved as a lookout but a description was not given.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
