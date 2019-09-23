Man attacked by intruders carrying gun and machete: constable

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are looking for a group of intruders who attacked a man inside his own home.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said four men armed with a gun and a machete stormed the home in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Two of the suspects actually made it inside, where they punched one man in the face, according to deputy constables. We do not know his condition.

Two other suspects fled the scene in a car while the scuffle with the homeowner continued.

We tried speaking with another man who lives at the home, but he was shaken and didn't want to talk, saying, "We've been through enough already."

A neighbor said this kind of incident is beyond anything he's ever seen.

"Unbelievable. Nothing we ever predicted would happen here," the neighbor said. "Very surprised. It's...it's unsettling to think you're home and safe, and this would be the place to be."

Constable Mark Herman tweeted Monday afternoon that deputy constables are collecting evidence at the scene that will be sent for forensic testing.


Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springhome invasion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
La Porte student accused of making gun threat arrested
Imelda forces Kingwood couple to restart repairs from May flood
Owners of Montrose restaurant fed up after 4th break-in
Baby dolphin found with shark bites receiving care in Galveston
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
I-10 traffic jams continue after barge crash
Show More
University of Houston QB to sit out remainder of season
USPS 'making progress' after roof collapse
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall
More TOP STORIES News