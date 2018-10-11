Man assaulted women he may have met on dating apps

Our Special Victims Division investigators today arrested a male suspect believed responsible for sexually assaulting several women he met on social media/dating apps. Charges are being prepared, but haven't been formally filed yet. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2018

The sexual assaults occurred in the suspect's vehicle. DNA evidence has linked the suspect to 3 incidents and investigators believe he's involved in up to 5 other assaults against women. We'll release the name of the 24-year-old suspect tomorrow, once charges are filed. 2/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2018

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested Wednesday, faces charges after police say they suspect he is responsible for assaulting several women he met on a dating app.Police say DNA evidence connected the suspect to three incidents and they believe he may be involved in up to five other assaults against women. Police believe the assaults took place in the suspect's vehicle.At this time, the suspect's name is unknown but they will release more details during a news briefing Thursday.