Man assaulted women he may have met on dating apps

HPD arrest man suspected of sexually assaulting women he met on dating apps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 24-year-old man, who was arrested Wednesday, faces charges after police say they suspect he is responsible for assaulting several women he met on a dating app.


Police say DNA evidence connected the suspect to three incidents and they believe he may be involved in up to five other assaults against women. Police believe the assaults took place in the suspect's vehicle.


At this time, the suspect's name is unknown but they will release more details during a news briefing Thursday.
